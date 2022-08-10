      Weather Alert

HALESTORM est 1997!

Aug 10, 2022 @ 10:58am

Lzzy Hale is celebrating the 25th anniversary of Halestorm’s first-ever live performance.

This week, Hale posted a handful of throwback photos from 1997, when 14-year-old Lzzy and her younger brother Arejay performed at the Schuylkill County Talent Show.

She says they chose the name ‘Halestorm’ on the way to the gig and won a third-place trophy with their original song “Love Is Power”.

Hale wrote: “On the ride home and all throughout our family dinner that night. Lil bro and I planned our mission. 8/9/97 changed our lives forever. And so began our now 25 year journey.

See the photo below!

https://www.instagram.com/p/ChDOKMFuY81/?hl=en

