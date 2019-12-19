Halestorm EP coming, but WAIT!
Halestorm has a new EP on the way, but they’re keeping its contents shrouded in mystery.
According to the band, more information will be available soon, revealing only hints of what is in store during a recent interview with Guitar Bonedo.
“It’s something we’ve never really done before. Everyone’s expecting a covers EP, but we wanted to shake it up a little.
Technically, it is a covers EP – you’ll find out. It’s cool,” says guitarist Joe Hottinger, with frontwoman Lzzy Hale adding, “It’s a little strange.”
In addition, Halestorm will release a 10th-anniversary edition of their self-titled debut album on December 20, which will also include demo versions and a B-side.
I’m thinking it’s way out of their genre – like big band standards or 80’s new wave? Something REALLY CRAZY COOL.