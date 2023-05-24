Halestorm & country star Ashley McBryde collaborate on new version of “Terrible Things”

Halestorm has teamed up with country star Ashley McBryde for a new version of the band’s song “Terrible Things.”

The updated recording features guest vocals by McBryde, who Lzzy Hale deems the “baddest woman in Nashville.”

“I’m so in awe of her power and am so grateful to have her join us!” Hale says of McBryde, adding that “Terrible Things” is about “hope and forgiveness of one’s self, and this world we live in.”

“I know the message will resonate and inspire you,” Hale shares. “We are imperfect beings, capable of so much evil. But I will not lose faith, because in my dreams I believe we are not these ‘Terrible Things.’”

You can listen to the McBryde version of “Terrible Things” now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The original “Terrible Things” appears on Halestorm’s 2022 album Back from the Dead.

