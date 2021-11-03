Gunshots Reported In 27th and O Street Area
(KFOR NEWS November 3, 2021) Lincoln Police Tuesday night responded to a report of gun shots in the 27th and O Street area around 9pm.
KFOR NEWS contacted LPD and was told officer reports have been delayed and no details would be released until the daily police briefing with members of the media around 8:45 this morning (Wednesday).
The LPD spokesperson we talked with around 4am wasn’t comfortable releasing second-hand information.
We are told traffic is not an issue around 27th and O.
