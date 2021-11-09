      Weather Alert

Gunshots Damage Central Lincoln Garage

Nov 9, 2021 @ 1:33pm

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 9)–Gunshots were heard late Monday night in the 30th and “Y” Street area, where Lincoln Police later found damage to a garage.

Officers showed up and talked to a 73-year-old man, who reported that someone shot at his garage.  Officers found evidence that the garage had been struck with a shotgun.  Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area, and are seeking video.  There was an estimated $500 damage to the garage.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

