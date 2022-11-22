Gun Found In Backpack Outside North Star High School

LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 22)–Lincoln Police say a school resource officer and other security staff found a backpack left outside one of the doors to Lincoln North Star High School on Monday morning, which contained a loaded Taurus 9mm handgun.

Investigators say the gun was reported stolen from a vehicle November 13 near NW 13th and West Saunders Avenue. Personal belongings inside the backpack led the officer to contact a 14-year-old male, who denied being aware the handgun was found in there, too.

he investigation revealed that shortly after arriving for school, the student was sent to the office for an unrelated matter. Before arriving at the office, he placed the backpack outside where a staff member found it a short time later. No threats of violence to students or staff occurred.

The teen was arrested and lodged at the Lancaster County Youth Services Center for possession of a firearm in a school and possession of a stolen firearm and will be facing appropriate school consequences.