Guardians 3 Final Trailer

April 4, 2023 12:16PM CDT
A new teaser trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was released on Tuesday!

The new clip shows stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Batista revisiting their famous characters.

You can also hear a bit of Spacehog’s 1994 hit “In the Meantime.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is out on May 5.

The Soundtrack!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3

Official Motion Picture Soundtrack

01. Radiohead, “Creep” (Acoustic Version)
02. Heart, “Crazy On You”
03. Rainbow, “Since You Been Gone”
04. Spacehog, “In the Meantime”
05. Earth, Wind and Fire, “Reasons”
06. The Flaming Lips, “Do You Realize??”
07. Faith No More, “We Care a Lot”
08. EHAMIC, “Koinu no Carnival” (From “Minute Waltz”)
09. Alice Cooper, “I’m Always Chasing Rainbows”
10. The Mowgli’s, “San Francisco”
11. X, “Poor Girl”
12. The The, “This Is the Day”
13. Beastie Boys, “No Sleep Till Brooklyn”
14. Florence + The Machine, “Dog Days Are Over”
15. Bruce Springsteen, “Badlands”
16. The Replacements, “I Will Dare”
17. Redbone, “Come and Get Your Love”