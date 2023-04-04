Guardians 3 Final Trailer

A new teaser trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” was released on Tuesday!

The new clip shows stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, and Dave Batista revisiting their famous characters.

You can also hear a bit of Spacehog’s 1994 hit “In the Meantime.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” is out on May 5.

The Soundtrack!