Ground Broken On New Robinson Elementary School In East Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 24)–Ground was broken Sunday afternoon to start building the new Robinson Elementary School near 102nd and Holdrege.
The school is named in honor of Ada Robinson, who taught for more than 30 years at Clinton Elementary School in Lincoln. Dozens of people came out Sunday to honor Robinson for her work. Ada’s daughter, Tami Soper, said she’s still learning from this former educator.
“There came a time after her retirement how she taught us to face adversity with dignity and grace,” Soper said. “A lesson she’s still teaching us.”
Ada served children in an elementary school for over three decades. A place where she learned some of her core values.
“My mom taught her in elementary school ‘ you hold your head high,” said Soper. “You know you have value and don’t let anyone tell you differently.”
Ada has taught hundreds of students in her lifetime, but they weren’t just students to her.
“I tell you what. I miss my babies,” said Robinson. “I miss my babies. They were not students, they were babies when they were in my room.”
The school is set to be finished before the start of the 2022-23 school year.