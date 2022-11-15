Grammys for the Categories That Matter?
- Best Rock Performance“So Happy It Hurts,” Bryan Adams
“Old Man,” Beck
“Wild Child,” The Black Keys
“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile
“Crawl!,” Idles
“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck
“Holiday,” Turnstile
- Best Rock Song“Black Summer,” Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
“Blackout,” Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory and Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
“Broken Horses,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
“Harmonia’s Dream,” Robbie Bennett and Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War on Drugs)
“Patient Number 9,” John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo and Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne featuring Jeff Beck)
- Best Rock Album“Dropout Boogie,” The Black Keys
“The Boy Named If,” Elvis Costello & the Imposters
“Crawler,” Idles
“Mainstream Sellout,” Machine Gun Kelly
“Patient Number 9,” Ozzy Osbourne
“Lucifer on the Sofa,” Spoon
- Best Metal Performance“Call Me Little Sunshine,” Ghost
“We’ll Be Back,” Megadeth
“Kill or Be Killed,” Muse
“Degradation Rules,” Ozzy Osbourne featuring Tony Iommi
“Blackout,” Turnstile