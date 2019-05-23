Governor Trade Trip To Germany

(KFOR NEWS May 23,2019) LA VISTA – Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) have announced plans to lead a trade mission to Germany this November. The Governor made the announcement from the Midwest International Trade Association (MITA) Annual World Trade Conference in La Vista.

“Germany is a global economic force with advanced capabilities in manufacturing, biotechnology, and agriculture. Engaging with Germany is imperative in order to continue to raise Nebraska’s visibility with companies in the country—several of which already invest in Nebraska. We look forward to this visit and to opening up new opportunities for Nebraska in Germany,” said Governor Ricketts.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Foreign Ag Services and the U.S. Census Bureau, exports to Germany from Nebraska totaled nearly $1.5 billion from 2010 to 2017. Soybean exports alone totaled $696 million during that period, while machinery saw a 200% increase from 2010 to 2017. Additionally, German companies have invested in Nebraska. CLAAS, a prominent manufacturer of agricultural equipment, selected Omaha as its North America headquarters. Graepel, a manufacturer of perforated metals, located its North American base in Omaha as well.

DED Director Dave Rippe and staff were in Germany in April 2019 to promote Nebraska and introduce companies to the advantages of doing business in the state. During the upcoming trade mission, the delegation will attend the Agritechnica trade fair for agricultural technology in the Hanover region to increase Nebraska’s profile and drive interest in the state. The trade fair exhibits technology in smart farming and advanced ag equipment, and has attracted 458,000 visitors from 128 countries at previous shows.

“Gemany continues to be an area of significant opportunity for economic development efforts,” Director Rippe said. “This trade mission to Germany will build upon the relationships we have established with companies and officials alike, and set the stage for our future engagements.”

Governor Ricketts has led trade missions to many countries, including members of the European Union, Japan, Canada, China, and Mexico to expand trade relationships and export opportunities for Nebraska’s farm and ranch families. The Governor’s Council for International Relations, which he established in 2017, focuses on increasing Nebraska exports and identifying new business opportunities in international markets.

The itinerary for the upcoming trade mission was developed in cooperation with the Governor’s Office, DED, German officials, and U.S. Consulate staff in Germany. The delegation is expected to meet with German government officials to discuss trade policy, and will hold meetings with agricultural officials and industry leaders in agricultural manufacturing.

The trip is scheduled for November 10-18, 2019, and will include visits to Berlin, the Hanover region, the Düsseldorf region, and Frankfurt. Since space is limited, those interested in participating in the trade mission should email Cobus Block, International Business Manager, at cobus.block@nebraska.gov to ask questions and/or register.

