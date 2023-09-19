Governor Pillen Signs Joint Governors Letter to President Biden on Issues at U.S./Mexico Border

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 19)–Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is among 25 other governors across the country that have sent a joint letter to President Biden to address protection at the southern border of the U.S. with Mexico and provide information regarding border crossings.

The joint letter is asking for detailed information over where admitted migrants are being relocated in the U.S., comprehensive data on asylum claim timeliness and qualification rates, and successful deportations.

“Every state is a border state, and this crisis transcends partisan politics,” said Gov. Pillen in a news release to KFOR News. “President Biden and the federal government have turned a blind eye to the surge of crossings of illegal drugs, weapons, and human trafficking happening at our border.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott requested assistance from several states, including Nebraska, for border security in May. Pillen deployed Nebraska State Patrol drone operators at that time and soldiers with the Nebraska National Guard were sent down in August for supporting Operation Lone Star.

Below are photos of the letter sent and signed by 25 governors.