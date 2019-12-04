Gov. Ricketts Thanks Trump For Disaster Recovering Funding

Governor Pete Ricketts thanked President Trump and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson for awarding $108.9 million in grants to aid Nebraska’s long-term disaster recovery on Wednesday. The Community Development Block Grant- Disaster Recovery funding will support the state’s efforts to rebuild following the 2019 floods.
“In the spring of 2019 Nebraska was hit by blizzards and floods that caused the most widespread natural disaster in state history,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Many of our residents are still piecing their lives back together. This week, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that Nebraska will receive over $108 million in grants to rebuild damaged homes, businesses, and community infrastructures. Our state greatly appreciates this significant investment by President Trump and Secretary Carson to help Nebraska rebuild bigger and better than before the disaster.”
President Trump signed Public Law 116-20 on June 6, 2019, to provide $2.431 billion in aid to areas affected by a major disaster in 2018 or 2019. Yesterday, HUD announced that Nebraska had been selected as one of 15 states to receive the funding, which is administered by HUD under the CDBG-DR category. CDBG-DR funding is intended to help states’ most impacted and distressed areas address their long-term recovery needs.
Nebraska Department of Economic Development Director Anthony L. Goins welcomed HUD’s announcement. “This is incredible news for the people of Nebraska. This funding will have a profound impact on individuals, families, and entire communities that have experienced suffering and hardship over this past year. It’s a source of optimism, and a reassurance that no one is going through it alone; our state will rebuild together as a team.”
