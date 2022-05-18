GOING APE?

A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after he donned an ape mask and used a sledgehammer to steal more than $800 worth of coins from a laundromat, authorities say.
Surveillance video taken on May 8th shows 32-year-old Michael Justin Rowe, who’s wearing an ape mask, walk into a laundromat and smash a change machine with a sledgehammer. He and an accomplice, 34-year-old Taylor Marie Farrell, then scoop up the money before leaving the facility.
Although Rowe hid his identity with an ape mask, he failed to hide his vehicle’s license plate, which was also captured by security cameras as he and Farrell drove away. Investigators used the number to track down Rowe and take him into custody, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. Farrell, who didn’t bother hiding her features, was arrested on May 11th, deputies say.