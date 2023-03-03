Godsmack cancels South American tour: “We simply can’t find a way to fund this tour”

Katja Ogrin/Redferns

Godsmack has canceled the band’s upcoming South American tour.

In a statement posted to the group’s Twitter, Sully Erna and company write, “We are so saddened by this as we’ve been trying for so long to make this work, but due to lack of ticket sales, we simply can’t find a way to fund this tour at this time.”

“Please know we’ve tried everything we could to make it work, but it has now gone beyond our control,” the statement continues. “We love and appreciate our fans and will remain optimistic that we will play for your country one day. Until then, our deepest apologies.”

Godsmack released a new album, ﻿Lighting Up the Sky﻿, last Friday. They’ll launch a U.S. tour in May.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.