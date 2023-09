LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 20: (L-R) Musicians Gene Simmons, Tommy Thayer, Eric Singer and Paul Stanley appear onstage to announce their upcoming Motley Crue and KISS co-headlining tour at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on March 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The God of Thunder, Gene Simons, of KISS has a second signature bass coming out via Gibson guitars. The bass is build similar to the one that Gene used in the 70’s.

Have a look from Gibson.com