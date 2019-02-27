Go Fund Me Account Established For Crash Victim’s Family

A “GoFundMe” campaign has been set up for the family and funeral expenses of 24 year old Travis Egan. The campaign can be found through this link:

https://www.gofundme.com/kyle- and-travis

Authorities identified Egan as the motorist who was killed when his car crashed on Interstate 80 in Cass County.

The State Patrol says Egan was driving west Monday morning when his car crossed the median near the Greenwood exit and rolled. He was thrown from the car, struck by an eastbound sport utility vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene. The SUV driver wasn’t injured.

An 11-mile stretch of the interstate was closed for about four hours from the Waverly exit east to the Greenwood exit.