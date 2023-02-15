INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Musicians Axl Rose, Slash and Melissa Reese of Guns N' Roses perform onstage during day 2 of the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Weekend 2 at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

There’s a new car on the track! NASCAR is set to open the 2023 season with the Daytona 500 this weekend. Be on the lookout for the Guns n Roses Number 43 car driven by Erik Jones. The band is sponsoring the Legacy Motor Club car for the 2023 season.

Will there be a GnR show at one of the NASCAR tracks? We’ll have to wait and see.

