Ghost has released another song from their upcoming covers EP!

The band has shared a cover of Iron Maiden’s 1980 song “Phantom of the Opera.”

The song will be featured on “Phantomime,” which will be out on May 18.

Other covers included on the EP are Genesis’ “Jesus He Knows Me,” Television’s “See No Evil,” The Stranglers’ “Hanging Around,” and Tina Turner’s “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome).”