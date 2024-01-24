GHOST ADULT TOY SET – back in stock!

Ghost fans are getting another chance to buy the X Anniversary Edition of the Phallos Mortuus set.

The dildo collection is back in stock after selling out insanely fast last October.

As the item name suggests, this is the special 10 year anniversary of the dildo and butt plug combo that originally came out to celebrate the band’s ‘Infestissumam” album.

The contents of the set remains the same as it was last time, featuring a Bible box case with gold embossed artwork and red velvet lining, a divorce paper scroll with a customized Ghost foil emblem, a Ghost brushed metal logo pin, a bronze effect metal adult toy with molded Grucifix logo base and a silicone Papa Emeritus adult toy.

Ghost is limiting the number of units you can purchase to just two per customer, and the set costs $225 at shop.ghost-official.com.