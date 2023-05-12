Gerlach Named New Girls Basketball Coach at Lincoln Northwest

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 12)–Lincoln Northwest has named Tamara Gerlach as the school’s new head girls basketball coach for next season.

Gerlach has more than a decade of coaching experience, heading up the girls and boys teams at Schoo Middle School, where she also teaches sixth grade math, science and design thinking.

“I am honored to be chosen to lead the Lincoln Northwest Girl’s Basketball Program. I look forward to bringing my enthusiasm and passion to developing student-athletes on and off the court while creating a culture of unity and teamwork,” Gerlach said in a news release via Lincoln Public Schools.

Gerlach, a Lincoln Northeast graduate, earned a degree in elementary school education from Nebraska Wesleyan and a masters in educational leadership from Doane University.