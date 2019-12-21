Friday Boys and Girls Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Lincoln Pius X 74, Lincoln North Star 58
Lincoln Northeast 74, Lincoln High 68
Lincoln Southeast 64, Lincoln Southwest 41
Grand Island 47, Lincoln East 45
Norris 49, Seward 38
Lincoln Christian 51, Grand Island Central Catholic 48
Lincoln Lutheran 67, Syracuse 40
Douglas County West 73, Raymond Central 41
Omaha North 62, Millard North 59
Omaha Creighton Prep 77, Omaha Burke 53
Millard South 60, Omaha Bryan 43
Omaha Central 58, Bellevue East 36
Omaha South 71, Bellevue West 49
Papillion-LaVista 57, Elkhorn South 33
Fremont 68, Omaha Northwest 63
Papillion-LaVista South 70, Millard West 67
Norfolk 75, Columbus 51
Omaha Skutt 62, Bennington 38
Boys Town 45, Blair 43
Crete 57, Fairbury 25
Elkhorn 61, Nebraska City 38
Platteview 65, Omaha Gross 41
Aurora 57, York 44
Wilber-Clatonia 52, Fillmore Central 24
Wahoo 81, Fort Calhoun 42
Louisville 66, Johnson County Central 61
Centennial 51, Milford 32
Girls
Lincoln Pius X 63, Lincoln North Star 45
Lincoln Northeast 55, Lincoln High 44
Lincoln East 61, Grand Island 12
Lincoln Southwest 63, Lincoln Southeast 20
Norris 55, Seward 36
Lincoln Christian 58, Grand Island Central Catholic 40
Syracuse 43, Lincoln Lutheran 33
Douglas County West 38, Raymond Central 32
Millard South 86, Omaha Bryan 3
Omaha Central 56, Bellevue East 40
Bellevue West 66, Omaha South 21
Papillion-LaVista 66, Elkhorn South 45
Fremont 59, Lynwood, California 55
Omaha Burke 55, Omaha Marian 37
Millard North 64, Omaha North 39
Millard West 51, Papillion-LaVista 46
Bennington 57, Omaha Skutt 38
Norfolk 42, Columbus 34
Crete 44, Fairbury 30
York 53, Aurora 37
Elkhorn 57, Nebraska City 33
Milford 45, Centennial 35
Wahoo 62, Fort Calhoun 39
Fillmore Central 57, Wilber-Clatonia 24
Louisville 51, Johnson County Central 39