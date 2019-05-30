Free Beer If Heat Hits In June

(KFOR NEWS  May 30, 2019)  Coors Light will give away free beer to Lincoln if the city hits record high temperatures this summer.  According to a press release, this June, Coors Light will be giving away the free beer to ten cities if they hit record temps.  If a record is broken in Lincoln, the release states, Coors will reach out to a list of bars for people to get free Coors Light.

The 10 cities are as follows:

• Albuquerque, NM
• Austin, TX
• Buffalo, NY
• Columbia, SC
• Las Vegas, NV
• Lincoln, NE
• Nashville, TN
• Pittsburgh, PA
• Tampa, FL
• Washington D.C.

READ MORE:  Give To Lincoln Day

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

NU Regents Name Interim University President HUSKER FOOTBALL: Times/TV Designations Set For First Five Nebraska Games of 2019 Man Arrested For Attempted Kidnapping in Mid-May At A West Lincoln Park Strawberries Fields Under Water Thursday Is Give To Lincoln Day City Council Replacement Delayed