Free Beer If Heat Hits In June

(KFOR NEWS May 30, 2019) Coors Light will give away free beer to Lincoln if the city hits record high temperatures this summer. According to a press release, this June, Coors Light will be giving away the free beer to ten cities if they hit record temps. If a record is broken in Lincoln, the release states, Coors will reach out to a list of bars for people to get free Coors Light.

The 10 cities are as follows:

• Albuquerque, NM

• Austin, TX

• Buffalo, NY

• Columbia, SC

• Las Vegas, NV

• Lincoln, NE

• Nashville, TN

• Pittsburgh, PA

• Tampa, FL

• Washington D.C.

