Foundation to Donate $500K Matching Grant for Flood Relief

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A charitable foundation has promised to match the first $500,000 donated to a new recovery fund for Nebraskans affected by March flooding.

The Nebraska Community Foundation has joined the Ethel S. Abbott Charitable Foundation in establishing the Nebraska Flood Recovery Fund. Priority will be given to those who want to remain in their damaged communities.

Money donated will be granted to local and regional charitable organizations. Eligible uses may include housing, transportation and health and wellness. An advisory committee is being assembled to oversee granting decisions.

Jeff Yost is president and CEO of the Nebraska Community Foundation , and he says the advisory committee will be making grants “that are high impact and supportive of projects and programs that are sustainable long term.”