FOUNDATION FOR LINCOLN PUBLIC SCHOOLS OUTSTANDING EDUCATORS ANNOUNCED

LINCOLN NEB (May 3, 2022) –As part of the National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 2-6, the Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has recognized its 2021-2022 Outstanding Educators recipients:
Florence J. Clark Award for Excellence in Middle School Teaching ($5,000)
Meagan Hoefs , 6th Grade Math Teacher, Irving Middle School
Joe Lefler, 8th Grade Social Studies Teacher, Irving Middle School
Krieger Outstanding Healthcare Provider Award ($1,000)
Tammy Weihe , School Nurse, Pound Middle School
Jill Oestmann Reading Educator Award ($500)
Joshua Haws, Reading Teacher, Lefler Middle School
John Prasch Health and Physical Fitness Award ($1,500)
Darrell Dinneen, Physical Education Teacher, Sheridan Elementary
Marian Battey Andersen & Charles Wheaton Battey Outstanding Teacher Award ($2,250)
Lindsey Herting, Social Studies Teacher, Lincoln High School
Myrtle Clark Outstanding Math Educator Award ($1,000)
Daniel Martinez, Math Teacher, North Star High School
Nancy Muehlhausen Counseling Award ($1,000)
Charity Iromuanya, School Counselor, Lincoln Northeast High School
R.L. Fredstrom Leadership Award ($1,000)
Tanner White, Administrator, Schoo Middle School
Ruth Eickman Outstanding Early Childhood Educator Award ($750)
Kristine Fry, Early Childhood Family Educator, Arnold Elementary
Dolores N. Mather Award for Language Arts Teaching ($1,500)
TO BE AWARDED MAY 3
Marie Bourke Leadership Award ($1000 and access to the Gallup Leadership program)
TO BE AWARDED MAY 5
LSE Mike Troester Outstanding Educator Award ($450)
TO BE AWARDED MAY 16
Leola Bullock Multicultural Educator Award (Engraved clock)
DATE TO BE AWARDED PENDING
Union Bank & Trust Award for Excellence in Financial Literacy Education ($250)
DATE TO BE AWARDED PENDING
“Through the generosity of our donors, we have been able to recognize the truly exceptional educators we have at LPS,” Wendy Van, President of the Foundation for LPS stated. Recipients can be self-nominated or peer-nominated depending on the criteria set forth by the donor. A selection committee comprised of community members, LPS District Office staff and the Foundation Board of Directors select Outstanding Educator Awardees.
The full list of recipients, their nominations, and video is available at: https://www.foundationforlps.org/educator-awards/.