Fortenberry Diagnosed with COVID
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) January 19, 2022 –– Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) made the following statement today after being diagnosed with COVID-19. He will vote this week by proxy.
“Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19. Per House protocol, I will be recuperating and working from home, and will vote by proxy. As always, my excellent team is ready and available to serve the needs of all Nebraskans,” Fortenberry said.
“In an odd coincidence, my survey to constituents last week was on COVID. The results of the survey can be found here: https://bit.ly/3rxpQhy,” Fortenberry added.