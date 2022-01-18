      Weather Alert

Fortenberry Diagnosed with COVID

Jan 18, 2022 @ 3:33pm

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) January 19, 2022 –– Congressman Jeff Fortenberry (NE-01) made the following statement today after being diagnosed with COVID-19.  He will vote this week by proxy.

“Though I have been vaccinated and took every precaution to avoid infection, I have contracted a moderate case of COVID-19.  Per House protocol, I will be recuperating and working from home, and will vote by proxy.  As always, my excellent team is ready and available to serve the needs of all Nebraskans,” Fortenberry said.

“In an odd coincidence, my survey to constituents last week was on COVID.  The results of the survey can be found here: https://bit.ly/3rxpQhy,” Fortenberry added.

Blaze Events
Steve Vai NEW SHOW DATE
4 months ago
Welcome to Rockville
1 month ago
CLUTCH
6 hours ago
Static X
4 months ago
Greta Van Fleet
2 months ago
Connect With Us Listen To Us On