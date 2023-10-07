FOOTBALL: Southeast’s Defense Comes Up With Big Plays to Upset Millard West

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 6)–Lincoln Southeast turned up the intensity on defense and capitalized off of penalties committed by Class A No. 3 Millard West on Friday night, as the Knights pulled off a 21-10 victory at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on KFOR.

After Southeast went three and out, Millard West marched down field off a series of runs from quarterback Brody Peterson and running back Bobby Joseph. A penalty limited progress for the Wildcats and the Knights’ defense was able to force a 37-yard field goal from Parker Dunn, which saw Millard West go up 3-0 with 8:17 in the first quarter.

Southeast (4-3) was able to march down field and capped off an 80-yard drive on an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Owen Baxter to freshman tight end Mason Mehta with 4:32 left in the opening period.

Both teams in the second quarter were unable to convert offensively, but Millard West had a couple of touchdowns called back in the first half due to penalties. Southeast held on to a 7-3 halftime lead.

The Knights came through on a big fourth down stop on the Wildcats’ opening drive of the third quarter. That led to a 64-yard drive that ended when Cash Buettenback scored on a two-yard run to put Southeast up 14-3 with 5:31 left. On the ensuing kickoff, Millard West responded with Jackson Williams returning the ball 99-yards for a touchdown to pull the Wildcats back to within a score.

Southeast responded with a solid 75-yard drive with freshman running back Kadin Logan scoring on a five-yard touchdown run with 11 seconds left in the quarter and the Knights led 21-10.

A key turning point in the game came with six minutes left in the ball game, when Millard West fumbled the ball and Southeast’s Nate Appleget recovered the ball at the Knights’ 33-yard line, only to have the drive stall before punting away. The Wildcats managed to move the ball to the Southeast 19-yard line but instead of going for a 30-yard field goal, a pass attempt into the end zone was knocked away on fourth down. Southeast then ran out the clock to seal the win.

Logan ran the ball 22 times for 238 yards and a touchdown to help Southeast. Millard West falls to 5-2 on the season.

Click on the link below to hear the podcast of the game.

Football: Millard West at Lincoln Southeast 10-6-23.