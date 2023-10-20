FOOTBALL: Millard North Rallies In 4th Quarter to Beat Lincoln Southwest
LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 19)–Over the final eight minutes of their football game Thursday night at Seacrest Field, Millard North managed to find a way to bounce back and defeat Lincoln Southwest.
The Mustangs rattled off 21 unanswered points to beat the Silver Hawks 21-10 in a game heard on KFOR.
Millard North (4-5) managed to respond to Southwest’s 69-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Carpenter from quarterback Brockston Teply early in the fourth quarter. From there, things would go down hill for the Silver Hawks, starting with a sideline warning after the touchdown, which later helped set the ball at the Mustang 40-yard line.
Millard North capped the 60-yard drive on a 19-yard touchdown pass to Pierce Moosberry to get the Mustangs on the board, trailing 10-7. A mishandled kickoff return and a holding penalty prompted Southwest to punt. Millard North soon capitalized on a 17-yard touchdown run from Evan Hansen to take control at 14-10.
Southwest (3-6) committed a couple of holding penalties on their next possession but ended on an interception. Millard North sealed the game with a five-yard touchdown run from Colin Bogacz with 1:20 remaining.
Southwest needed a win to secure what may have been a lower-seed in the Class A State Football Playoffs. Millard North will qualify with the win.
Click the link below to listen to the podcast of Thursday night’s football game.