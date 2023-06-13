Food Price Changes
June 13, 2023 12:45PM CDT
- Americans are once again dealing with high grocery costs.
According to The Labor Department, the prices of groceries were 5.8% higher in May than they were a year prior.
Among the types of groceries that rose in cost over the course of a year are:
Margarine rising by 22.5%
Flour rising by 17.1%
Bread rising by 12.5%
Sugar rising by 11.1%
Non-alcoholic drinks rising by 9.9%
Lettuce rising by 9.4%
Ham rising by 8.2%
Ice cream rising by 8%
Meanwhile, eggs — which saw price spikes earlier in the year — dropped 13.8% last month.