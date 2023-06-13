Food Price Changes

Americans are once again dealing with high grocery costs.

According to The Labor Department, the prices of groceries were 5.8% higher in May than they were a year prior.

Among the types of groceries that rose in cost over the course of a year are:

Margarine rising by 22.5%

Flour rising by 17.1%

Bread rising by 12.5%

Sugar rising by 11.1%

Non-alcoholic drinks rising by 9.9%

Lettuce rising by 9.4%

Ham rising by 8.2%

Ice cream rising by 8%

Meanwhile, eggs — which saw price spikes earlier in the year — dropped 13.8% last month.