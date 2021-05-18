Flying Heavy?

According to an FAA advisory, because Americans are getting heavier, airlines may have to revisit estimates on how much each plane is carrying for safety.
It’s unclear if passengers would actually be weighed or asked to give a “best guess” of their weight.
The average male passenger with a carry-on is currently estimated to weigh 190 pounds in winter clothes, but reportedly the average man now weighs about 15 pounds more.
The average female passenger under the same conditions is about 150 pounds, but experts say that should be closer to 185 pounds.