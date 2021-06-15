Five Nebraska Startup Businesses Selected for gBETA Lincoln 

LINCOLN, NE (June 14, 2021)– Nationally ranked Business startup accelerator gener8tor and NMotion have announced the five new and growing companies participating in its gBETA Lincoln Summer 2021 program. This will be the fourth gBETA program offered in Lincoln, open to all Nebraska-based companies.
Corral Technologies, Job Share Connect, Plug Sports, Sub Guru and VIZN Stats stood out of the over 52 applicants throughout Nebraska and represent a wide variety of industries and verticals including FinTech, InsureTech, AgTech and HealthTech.
gBETA Lincoln is a free, seven-week accelerator that works with startups for no fees and no equity. Each gBETA program is capped at five companies to ensure meaningful engagement and access to network and resources. Participants receive intensive individualized coaching and access to gener8tor’s national network of mentors, customers, corporate partners and investors.
“We’re excited to see the strength and diversity of the companies that applied. Narrowing the field from 52 to five was not easy,” observed Christina Oldfather, NMotion Board of Directors and Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development. “This is a testament to the hard work of everyone in Lincoln and across the state working to encourage more high-growth startups in Nebraska.”
The program is designed to help startups gain early customer traction on their product or idea, and establish metrics that can make them competitive applicants for full-time, equity-based accelerators or seed investment.
gBETA Lincoln’s Summer 2021 cohort kicked off on June 3 and will work with the gener8tor and NMotion team over the course of seven weeks to meet mentors, gain customer traction and pitch to investors. There will be an opportunity for the community to join and hear directly from the companies during gBETA Lincoln Pitch Night on July 28, which will highlight each of the five companies. This will be an opportunity for the public to listen and learn more about the startups and network with the founders and other community members. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.gbetastartups.com/lincoln/pitch-night.
“Every company in the cohort comes in with a running start thanks to the different startup programs and resources they have each leveraged,” remarked Scott Henderson, NMotion Managing Director and gBETA Lincoln Director. “I cannot wait for the community to see how much these founders and companies grow this summer.”
gBETA Lincoln is made possible by Ameritas, Assurity, Invest Nebraska, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, Greater Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, Nebraska Angels, Nelnet, Union Bank & Trust, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The gBETA Lincoln program is held once a year. Startups interested in learning more and applying for the next program should contact gBETA Lincoln Director Scott Henderson at [email protected] or sign up for office hours. For more information on the gBETA Lincoln program visit www.gbetastartups.com/lincoln.
gBETA Lincoln Summer 2021 Cohort
Corral Technologies helps cattle ranchers increase their profits by increasing the number of cattle grazing per acre while incurring fewer material and labor costs. Ranchers use the Corral Technologies virtual fencing system to move their cattle remotely, track their cattle, and create fences anywhere. Corral Technologies is a Nebraska-based limited liability company with 540 units pre-ordered and four ranches signed up for its pilot program.
Job Share Connect reduces employee turnover costs for professional services firms. Job Share Connect software gives human resource professionals the tools to match employees and implement job cross-training programs within existing workflows that helps employees develop new skills and companies increase employee retention rates. Launched in 2019, Job Share Connect has won $95K in competitive grants, secured a $50K convertible note and generated $70k in total revenue.
Plug Sports connects college athletic programs to the 86% of qualified student athletes overlooked in the traditional recruitment process. Professional recruiters use Plug Sports to review user-generated athlete profiles then scout and recruit athletes of interest. Plug Sports is NCAA-certified, has 500 active users, and has formalized a partnership with a Japanese professional basketball league.
Sub Guru helps boutique fitness studio managers save time on coordinating substitute instructors for classes. The Sub Guru mobile application centralizes management-instructor communication, automates substitution requests, and integrates schedule changes into legacy studio calendar systems. Sub Guru has seven paid monthly subscribers in six states.
VIZN Stats reduces the time baseball coaches spend capturing and analyzing practice performance metrics. Coaches record standard and customized data fields on their phone directly to VIZN Stats, which instantly analyzes, compares and evaluates their players. VIZN Stats has two ongoing pilot programs with one Division I college team and one high school team.
NMotion
NMotion started in 2013 as Nebraska’s first accelerator program designed to help startups move forward, faster. Based in Lincoln, Nebraska, NMotion has provided the platform to accelerate early-stage, high-growth startups through curated connections to resources, mentors, and capital. NMotion has partnered with gener8tor to continue to build these programs and opportunities for startups looking to grow in the Midwest.
About gener8tor
gener8tor’s turnkey platform for the creative economy connects startup founders, musicians, artists, investors, universities and corporations. The gener8tor platform includes pre-accelerators, accelerators, corporate programming, conferences and fellowships.
About gBETA
gBETA accelerates the growth of early-stage companies through its network-driven program. gBETA supports five teams per cohort and requires no fees and no equity. Since launching in 2015, gBETA program alumni have raised $192.3M+ in capital and created 2,085 jobs across the U.S. and Canada.
