Fire Does Heavy Damage To Northeast Lincoln Apartment
LINCOLN—(KFOR July 1)—A fire did about $150,000 damage to an apartment in northeast Lincoln on Thursday evening.
LFR was called to a complex near 63rd and Holdrege, where first arriving crews saw smoke coming from one unit. Heavy smoke and fire were then seen coming from the first level.
LFR officials say everyone was outside and the fire was found in the kitchen and quickly put out. Fire, smoke and water damage reported in unit of origin. Water and smoke damage in remaining five units.
Unattended food on the stove is to blame for the fire. One dog did not survive, according to LFR. Residents from all six apartments were working with Red Cross for relocation.