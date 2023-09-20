Fire at South Lincoln Home Sparked by Lightning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 20)–A home in south Lincoln was struck by lightning on Tuesday night.

Crews from Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called around 9pm Tuesday to the scene in the 7900 block of McBride Avenue, which is northwest of 40th and Yankee Hill Road. LFR Spokesperson MJ Lierman says the fire started taking off in the attic, but nothing was showing when crews arrived. Water was put on the fire in a short amount of time to limit the spread of the blaze.

There was an isolated thunderstorm that moved over sections of western and southern Lincoln at the time. Lierman says the homeowners were home at the time and no reports of any injuries. No word yet on damage estimates.