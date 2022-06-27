Now they’ve gone and done it!! Jack & Coke fans are going to be able to get the cocktail pre-mixed in a can. Coca-Cola and the parent company of Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey announced the partnership this week.
The prototype black can will be clearly marked to distinguish the drinks from regular soda. That’s a great idea. Putting the pre-mixed cans near the regular Coke could be a disaster.
You’ll be able to pick up regular and zero sugar versions with a beverage volume expected to be about five-percent.
A U.S. launch is expected next year.
