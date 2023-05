LAS VEGAS, NV – SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Singer Vince Neil, guitarist Mick Mars and bassist Nikki Sixx of Motley Crue perform during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 19, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Tommy Lee has finally sold his home in Calabasas, California. Of course it’s a few million less than he wanted but it’s off the market. IF I had several million dollars I would have bought the house as soon as it hit the market.

Have a look around Tommy’s home