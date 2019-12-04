Final Open House For West O Improvement Project

(KFOR NEWS December 4, 2019) You are invited to an open house for the West “O” Streetscape Enhancement Project from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday, December 5, at the Community Action Partnership, 210 “O” Street. A presentation about the proposed design concepts will begin at 5 p.m.
The project would provide aesthetic and functional improvements on West “O” Street between the Harris Overpass and Northwest 56th Street. Proposed improvements may include street trees and other landscaping, gateway and monumentation elements, public art, sidewalk and trail connections, public transit facilities, crosswalks, site furnishings, and banners or other branding enhancements. The project goal is to stimulate private reinvestment along this key entryway corridor.
Participants will have the opportunity to study the proposed master plan and design concepts, provide feedback, and learn more about the project schedule.
READ MORE: NE impacted by sushi, salads and spring roll recall