Lincoln police identified one person who was killed and another critically injured in a crash near 27th and Center streets Saturday morning.

LPD said 22-year-old Deja Webster was driving the vehicle around 3:42 a.m. Saturday when Webster crossed the median and struck a tree. The passenger, 20-year-old Jasmyn Chalk died due to her injuries. Webster was taken to the hospital and is currently in critical, but stable, condition.