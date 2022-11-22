Fatal Accident In South Lincoln Monday Afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) – Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which was closed eastbound from 27th Street to 40th Street late Monday afternoon.

According to LPD, officers responded to a crash at 33rd and Nebraska Parkway (Highway 2) at 4:32 p.m. A silver Prius, travelling westbound on Nebraska Parkway, attempted to turn southward when it was hit by an eastbound pick-up truck on the passenger side. The Prius’ driver, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Drivers in the area are recommended to use alternative routes.

This is an ongoing incident.