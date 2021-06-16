Farmers Union Joins Groups Hoping To Dismantle Keystone XL Project
Lincoln, NE (June 16, 2021) TC Energy announced last week that it would no longer move forward with its controversial Keystone XL Pipeline project. Opponents moved immediately to eliminate any easy routes to resuming the project.
Almost immediately after the developer’s announcement, Attorneys filed motions on behalf of BOLD Nebraska and the Ponca Tribe asking that all eminent domain grants to TC Energy be rescinded.
This week, Nebraska Farmers Union sent a letter to the Public Service Commission that “respectfully requests they take immediate action to withdraw its route approval for the Keystone XL Pipeline owned by TransCanada, now rebranded as TC Energy.” The letter went on to say that “NeFU represents 3,850 farm and ranch families, including landowners on the route fighting TC Energy’s use of eminent domain to force them to provide easements, access, and in some cases land against their will.”
