Farm Service Agency Announces Limited Service During Shutdown

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Wednesday that 21 Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices will reopen in Nebraska on Thursday, January 17th, Friday, January 18th, and Tuesday, January 22nd, despite the ongoing Government shutdown. The offices will re-open and call back furloughed employees to provide services needed immediately by Nebraska ag producers. The services will include helping with existing farm loans and helping ensure 1099s forms are distributed to borrowers by the Internal Revenue Service’s deadline.

“I want to ensure that Nebraska agriculture producers are aware of this opportunity provided by the USDA on January 17th, 18th, and 22nd. More than 20 Farm Service Agency offices across the state will reopen to provide limited, specific services. I encourage Nebraskans to closely review the services being offered and utilize them during this time,” said Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Nebraska ag producers will be able to access FSA staff at the following locations in Nebraska during the days of January 17th, 18th, and 22nd.

Offices in Nebraska include:

Auburn Service Center: 918 26th Street, Suite A, Auburn, NE 68305 | (402) 274-4987

Beatrice Service Center: 2920 E Court, Beatrice, NE 68310 | (402) 223-3125

Bloomfield Service Center: 111 No. Washington St, Bloomfield, NE 68718 | (402) 373-4914

Broken Bow Service Center: 2519 Heritage Drive, Broken Bow, NE 68822 |a (308) 872-6877

Chadron Service Center: 1020 West 6th Street, Chadron, NE 69337 | (308) 432-4616

Columbus Service Center: 3276 53rd Ave, Columbus, NE 68601 | (402) 564-0506

David City Service Center: 317 E. Street, David City, NE 68632 | (402) 367-3074

Fremont Service Center: 2450 Business Park Dr., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-8455

Grand Island Service Center: 703 S Webb Rd Suite A, Grand Island, NE 68803 | (308) 395-8586

Hartington Service Center: 102 E. Elm, Hartington, NE 68739 | (402) 254-6855

Hastings Service Center: 2727 W 2nd Suite 103, Hastings, NE 68901 | (402) 463-6771

Kearney Service Center: 4009 6th Ave Ste. 2, Kearney, NE 68845 | (308) 237-3118

Lexington Service Center: 721 E. Pacific Street, Lexington, NE 68850 | (308) 324-6314

McCook Service Center: 1400 W 5th St., Ste 4, McCook, NE 69001 | (308) 345-4163

North Platte Service Center: 1202 S Cottonwood Str. Ste 2, North Platte, NE 69101 | (308) 534-2360

Ogallala Service Center: 1605 East 1st, Ogallala, NE 69153 | (308) 284-2048

O’Neill Service Center: 107 E. Hwy 20, Suite C, O’Neill, NE 68763 | (402) 336-3796

Scottsbluff County Service Center: 818 Ferdinand Plz. Ste A, Scottsbluff, NE 69361 | (308) 632-2195

Syracuse Service Center: 988 11th Street, Ste A, Syracuse, NE 68446 | (402) 269-2361

Valentine FSA Service Center: 518 W Hwy 20, Suite 3, Valentine, NE 69201 | (402) 376-1712

Wayne County Service Center: 709 Providence Road, Wayne, NE 68787 | (402) 375-2453

The agency stressed that services will be limited during the 3 day opening.

