Family Guy + Bob’s Burgers + Simpsons
March 7, 2023 10:40AM CST
Family Guy returns again on Sunday with a new episode, which is bringing three legendary cartoon dads together.
The March 12 episode of the series will feature a crossover scene with Peter Griffin, Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers, and Homer Simpson from The Simpsons all convening at Bob’s restaurant.
Check out a trailer on YouTube.
Family Guy is currently airing its 21st season and is one of the longer-running animated television series.