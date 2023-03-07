Family Guy + Bob’s Burgers + Simpsons

Family Guy returns again on Sunday with a new episode, which is bringing three legendary cartoon dads together.

The March 12 episode of the series will feature a crossover scene with Peter Griffin, Bob Belcher from Bob’s Burgers, and Homer Simpson from The Simpsons all convening at Bob’s restaurant.

Check out a trailer on YouTube.

Family Guy is currently airing its 21st season and is one of the longer-running animated television series.