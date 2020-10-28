Fall SURGE Checklist

COVID-19 cases are already spiking with the cold weather pushing more people indoors. Here’s how to best prepare for the coming ‘fall surge’
First, make sure you’ve got enough sanitizer and cleaning supplies – hand sanitizer should contain at least 60% alcohol. Soap, disinfectant wipes, and latex gloves are also important for protection.
A well-stocked medicine cabinet is also important – cough drops, decongestants, and fever-reducers like ibuprofen or acetominphen can help not only with COVID, but other illnesses as well.
Long-losting food like canned goods, pasta, cereals, peanut butter, and protein bars are good choices.
Finally, entertainment! You don’t want to go stir-crazy cooped up inside, so make sure you’ve got games, movies, or other fun hobbies to keep yourself occupied.