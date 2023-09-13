Fake Money Used To Make Small Purchases at Lincoln Businesses

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 13)–Anywhere from eight to ten businesses across Lincoln on Tuesday reported that at least two men passed counterfeit $20 and $100 bills to buy small items with the likely intent to receive legitimate money as change.

Most of the businesses impacted were from 27th and Superior over to 84th Street and down to as far south as 40th and Old Cheney. Police Captain Max Hubka tells KFOR News the suspects are described by victims as black males between 20 and 30 years old, wearing COVID-19 style face masks.

If you have details on these crimes, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.