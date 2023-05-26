Extra LPD Officers Will Patrol High Traffic Areas For Memorial Day Weekend

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 26)–There will be 24 extra Lincoln Police Officers out this Memorial Day weekend, watching areas where there will be people gathering to view classic cars out driving around town.

There will be high emphasis on “O” Street from 48th to 52nd Streets, in trying to make things safe. There are a couple of classic car events happening in Lincoln this weekend, which will bring enthusiasts and other people out to watch.

Assistant Lincoln Police Chief Jason Stille says there will be restrictions in place to where you can’t access business parking lots on the northside of “O” Street between 48th and 52nd.

The heavy enforcement is due to in part to what happened a year ago, when two people were killed in a crash at 52nd and “O.” Several others were hurt, while watching cars along “O” Street, after the two cars collided and ended up off the roadway.