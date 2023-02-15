Equipment Missing From South Lincoln Work Site

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 15)–A piece of construction equipment is missing from a job site in south Lincoln.

Police were called around noon on Tuesday to the work site south of 40th and Yankee Hill Road, where the job superintendent told officers a yellow 2006 Case model 420 Skid Steer bucket loader was taken from the site. The keys to the machine are still secured at the job site and it’s unclear on how it was removed.

Total loss is around $20,000 and police have no suspects at this time.