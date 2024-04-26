Enhanced Risk of Severe Weather Friday for Lincoln

LINCOLN–(KFOR Apr. 26)–Lincoln and much of eastern Nebraska are under an enhanced risk for severe weather Friday, with the possibility of damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

National Weather Service meteorologist Katie Gross talked to KFOR News from the office in Valley and said the likelihood of severe weather could between 2pm and 8pm, with a probability of tornadoes occurring between 10 to 14 percent.

Remember to keep it on KFOR, on air, online and through social media, plus get our text alerts by texting WARNING to 402-258-2800, brought to you by Lincoln Electric System.

Below are the latest models offered by the NWS and Storm Prediction Center.