Endangered Missing Advisory

Oct 14, 2021 @ 4:00am

(KFOR NEWS  October 14, 2021)  An Endangered Missing Advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Monica Ann Ohara.

51 year old, Monica Ann Ohara, is a white female, 5’4″, 275 lbs, blonde hair, & blue eyes, of Petersburg, 130 miles northwest of Lincoln.

Ohara has a history of mental illness.  She was last seen at about 6:00 PM in the Albion area driving a white 2012 Chevy Colorado bearing NE farm plates 23-577T southbound on NE Hwy 14.

If you see Ohara, please contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (402) 395-2144.

