Eight NE Communities Receiving “Safe Streets and Roads for All” Grants

(KFOR February 4, 2023) On February.1, eight Nebraska communities were named recipients of a combined $2.65 million in federal grant awards as part of the new “Safe Streets and Roads for All” (SS4A) Grant Program, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT). The competitive grant program, established by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), provides $5 billion over five years for regional, local, and Tribal initiatives — from redesigned roads to better sidewalks and crosswalks — to continue to prevent deaths and serious injuries on the nation’s roadways.

These SS4A grants are awarded directly to recipients for both planning and implementation projects, with the Nebraska recipients all receiving Action Plan Grants that can be used to develop or complete a comprehensive safety action plan or conduct supplemental planning activities. The Nebraska Action Plan grant awardees receiving these funds are among 437 other national recipients, and include:

Beatrice, $200,000

Lincoln, $400,000

Madison, $320,000

Norfolk, $209,300

North Platte, $240,000

Sidney, $300,000

Waverly, $236,000

Omaha-Council Bluffs Metropolitan Area Planning Agency, $750,000.

“NDOT congratulates these eight communities for their initiative and efforts in applying for the grant funds that will make a difference in the safety of their citizens,” said NDOT Director Vicki Kramer. “We look forward to more good news as additional Nebraska communities participate in this effort to make our roadways safer and save lives.”

Learn more about the SS4A Grant Program here, and find additional details on Nebraska’s grant recipients and other states’ awards here. The next funding opportunity of $1.1 billion is expected to be released in April of this year.