East Campus Farmers Markets Scheduled
Lincoln, Nebraska, May 27, 2021 — The Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is set to host the East Campus Discovery Days and Farmer’s Market, billed as a fun, family friendly event for all ages, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 12, July 10 and Aug. 14 on East Campus.
Each event will offer hands-on, science-focused experiences from various Nebraska departments, as well as a vendor fair, live music and food trucks. Campus visitors will also have the opportunity to tour the Backyard Farmer Garden; arboretum; newly renovated Dairy Store and Dinsdale Family Learning Commons; and Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement interactive digital kiosk.
“Hosting a farmer’s market on East Campus will be an incredible addition to all of the other amazing things happening on campus,” said Jessie Brophy, director of external engagement for IANR. “This new series of events presents a wonderful opportunity to connect Nebraska’s farmers and producers with our community members to provide access to locally produced, nutritious food.”
Through the market, Nebraska seeks to offer the East Campus community, neighbors and friends access to science literacy opportunities, locally produced fresh food, value-added artisans, on-campus family activities and an avenue for producers to sell their products. The market activities are free and open to the public, while food and crafts will be available for purchase.
Among the vendors attending the market are Kimmel Orchard and Vineyard, which will sell its famous apple donuts; the UNL Bee Lab, selling honey and sharing information about pollinators; and the Country Baker, bringing breads, muffins and rolls.
Other vendors include Sandhill Ben’s Gourmet Seasoning, The Chocolate Tortoise and Titania Ceramics.
The Biological Systems Engineering Department will display university robots and tractors, and offer hands-on activities for youth. Nebraska’s PGA Golf Management program will host PuttSkee, a combination putting green and arcade skeeball game.
The East Campus Discovery Days and Famer’s Market is supported by the university.
Lincoln Transit Offers Special Discounts For Young Riders