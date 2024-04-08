Early Voting For May Primary Begins Monday

LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Apr. 8)–Early voting ballots for the May 14 Nebraska primary election will be mailed out starting Monday, April 8 by Lancaster County Election Commissioner Todd Wiltgen.

Every voter who requested an early vote ballot through April 5 should receive their ballots by April 12, according to Wiltgen. You can check the status of your early voting ballot on the Nebraska Secretary of State’s website at this link: www.votercheck.necvr.ne.gov.

In order to properly return your early ballot, you can send it to the Election Commissioner’s Office at 601 North 46th Street with the self-addressed stamped envelope included with your ballot or drop them off in the secure drop box on the north side of the building. You can also drop off your ballot at other drop box locations listed below.

Anderson Branch Library, 3635 Touzalin Avenue

Eiseley Branch Library, 1530 Superior Street

Gere Branch Library, 2400 South 56th Street

Walt Branch Library, 6701 South 14th Street

In order for your vote to count, early ballot envelopes must be signed and received by the Election Commission by 8pm on May 14.

Lincoln voters on Monday can pickup an early vote ballot for the May 14 primary at the Election Office and early in-person voting for the general election will start April 15. The Lancaster County Election Commission office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM.

State law permits any registered voter to cast an early ballot. However, voters must request that ballot in writing. An early vote request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website at: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election.

In addition to providing their name, address and signature, voters must also include a Nebraska Driver’s License or State ID Number; a photocopy of another valid photo identification; or a reasonable impediment certification. For more information about Nebraska Voter ID requirements, visit www.voterid.nebraska.gov.

Vote by mail applications for the primary election must be received by the Election Commissioner’s Office by 6:00 PM on Friday, May 3rd. Anyone having questions regarding early voting should contact the Election Office at (402) 441-7311.

