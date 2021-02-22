Early Vote Apps Mailed Out For City Election
(KFOR NEWS February 22, 2021) Lancaster County Election Commissioner, David Shively, has mailed out early vote request forms for the upcoming City of Lincoln Elections. They went to voters who are on the Permanent Early Vote Request Form List. Those voters can expect to receive them soon.
The postcard-size mail pieces are printed on yellow colored cardstock. Voters must complete and sign the application portion of the mailing and return it to the Election Office to receive an early ballot by mail. The post cards may be mailed or dropped in the drop box on the north side of the Election Office located at 601 North 46th Street, Lincoln. A scanned copy or a readable photo of the completed and signed form may also be emailed to the office at: [email protected] .
An early vote request form is also available on the Election Commissioner’s website at: www.lancaster.ne.gov/election . Voters may also contact the Election Commissioner’s Office at (402) 441-7311 and the office will mail a request form to them.
Voters who do not receive an early voting application postcard may also request an early vote ballot by submitting a letter to the Election Commissioner requesting that an early vote ballot be mailed to them. The letter must include their name, address and signature.
The first day the Election Office will mail early vote ballots for the April 6th Primary Election is Monday, March 22nd and for the May 4th General Election is Monday, April 19th.
The deadline to submit a request for an early voting ballot is Friday, March 26th at 6:00 p.m. for the Primary Election and Friday, April 23rd for the General Election.
